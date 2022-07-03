Chelsea “making progress” on potential £65m transfer, swap deal not currently on the cards

Chelsea are reportedly making progress on a transfer deal for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Netherlands international’s asking price seems to have fallen, with the Blues now increasingly optimistic they could sign him for around £65million, though there’s still a chance Juve will ask for a bit more, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

See his tweet below for details, with Chelsea looking in a stronger position now than they were at first, with Juventus already seeming to lower their asking price from an initial £80m…

Told Chelsea are hoping to pay

£60-65 million. Juventus trying for closer to 70 and other interest (and there is some) may mean they hold out for 75. But that’s still progress from when talks first started and the fear on price was 80+. De Ligt very open to the move. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 3, 2022

All in all, this sounds very promising for Chelsea, who urgently need a big name like this to strengthen their defence this summer.

CFC have lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers, while the ageing Thiago Silva surely won’t be able to play week in, week out as easily next season.

De Ligt has shown himself to be one of the finest defensive players in Europe in recent times, so should be a fine addition if Chelsea can get a deal done for somewhere in the region of £65-70m.