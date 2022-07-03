Chelsea “making progress” on potential £65m transfer, swap deal not currently on the cards

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly making progress on a transfer deal for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Netherlands international’s asking price seems to have fallen, with the Blues now increasingly optimistic they could sign him for around £65million, though there’s still a chance Juve will ask for a bit more, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

See his tweet below for details, with Chelsea looking in a stronger position now than they were at first, with Juventus already seeming to lower their asking price from an initial £80m…

All in all, this sounds very promising for Chelsea, who urgently need a big name like this to strengthen their defence this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea target gives possible clue over transfer as he puts his house up for sale
Bundesliga star has decided he wants to join Leeds United
New Liverpool signing officially unveiled as club reveal shirt number

CFC have lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers, while the ageing Thiago Silva surely won’t be able to play week in, week out as easily next season.

De Ligt has shown himself to be one of the finest defensive players in Europe in recent times, so should be a fine addition if Chelsea can get a deal done for somewhere in the region of £65-70m.

More Stories Matthijs de Ligt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.