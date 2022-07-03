Manchester United rival Chelsea for transfer of 30-year-old with precarious contract situation

Manchester United are reportedly showing an interest in Inter Milan defender and rumoured Chelsea transfer target Stefan de Vrij.

The Red Devils have problems at the back at the moment, with new manager Erik ten Hag likely to be keen to sign an upgrade on the unconvincing Harry Maguire, while Raphael Varane has had trouble staying fit in his time at Old Trafford so far.

De Vrij could be a good option for Man Utd, and he’s being considered by the club, according to the print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness.

De Vrij has also been linked with Chelsea by FC Inter News in recent times, and he could be an important signing at Stamford Bridge as well.

Like United, Chelsea have issues in defence, with De Vrij likely to be an important member of the team if he joined to replace departing duo Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

De Vrij has just a year to run on his current contract with Inter, so this could be an opportunity for the Premier League giants to snap up the 30-year-old.

One imagines Chelsea would be the more tempting move for him right now, however, as it would give him the chance to play Champions League football.