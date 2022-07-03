Arsenal and Manchester United have reportedly both been in touch with the agent of Paulo Dybala to find out the player’s transfer situation this summer.

The Argentina international has left Juventus at the end of his contract and could be on his way to Inter Milan, who are continuing to work on a deal, according to FC Inter News.

The report adds, however, that both Arsenal and Man Utd are seemingly keen to remain informed about Dybala’s situation.

It perhaps seems unlikely that much more will come from this, but it’s interesting that these clubs have seemingly not ruled out swooping for the signing of Dybala.

Even if the 28-year-old hasn’t been at his best for a while now, he remains a world class talent on his day, and makes sense as a tempting option on a free.

Arsenal need more quality in attack, with Dybala perhaps ideal to replace Nicolas Pepe, while United could do with someone to provide an upgrade on under-performing players like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.