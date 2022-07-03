Everton are in talks to sign defender Rodrigo Becao after completing a deal to sign James Tarkowski.

After such a disappointing season, narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League. there’s no doubt defensive reinforcements will be high on the agenda for Frank Lampard.

Everton recently announced the signing of James Tarkowski, and they are reportedly in talks to sign another defender.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio (via Sky Sports), Everton are in talks to sign Udinese defender Becao.

The Brazilian joined Udinese in 2019, and has gone on to become a regular in the Italian side. The 26-year-old made 35 appearances in the Serie A last season, and this sort of consistency is what Everton are crying out for.

Yerry Mina is undoubtedly Everton’s best defender, but the Colombian only played 13 times in the Premier League last season. It’s no use having a great defender if they spend the majority of the time on the treatment table, so reinforcements will be necessary this summer.

If Everton can cash in on Mina, and sign Becao alongside Tarkowski, then this is a solid start to the transfer window for Lampard, even if he was forced to sell Richarlison.,