Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal are not interested in Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry, despite reports.

Gnabry started his professional career at Arsenal but failed to cement his place as a regular in the side. After a few relatively unsuccessful loan spells, Gnabry was sold to Werder Bremen.

The German winger was a success when returning to his home country, earning himself a move to Bayern Munich. Since then, he’s quickly become a valuable player for the German champions, but with his contract expiring next summer, they could be forced to sell.

However, one club that won’t be pursuing him this summer is Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below.

Understand Arsenal are not working to sign Serge Gnabry. He’s not in the list, as things stand – Arsenal are now focused on different targets. ??? #AFC Gnabry has FC Bayern new contract proposal still available – no decision made yet on player side. pic.twitter.com/TYSVCjsB4D — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2022

The Daily Star recently reported that Arsenal were among the clubs interested in signing Gnabry, but it appears they are now pursuing other targets.

The German winger has been offered a new contract at Bayern, but he is yet to sign a new deal. If Gnabry continues to stand firm and not sign a new contract, they may have to offload him this summer, or risk losing him on a free transfer next year.