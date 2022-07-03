Fulham closing in on first summer signing after agreeing deal

Fulham have agreed a deal with Sporting Lisbon for midfielder Joao Palhinha as the newly-promoted Premier League side close in on their first summer signing.

The London club will pay the Portuguese side £20m for the 26-year-old and the Portuguese man is having his medical after agreeing personal terms with the Cottagers reports Sky Sports.

Palhinha has been at Sporting CP since 2012, the year in which he joined the club’s youth set-up and went on to make his senior debut in 2016. The midfielder has made 72 appearances for the Portuguese outfit since and played 33 times last season, scoring three goals for Sporting in all competitions.

This is not the only deal Fulham are working on at present with Sky Sports reporting that the Cottagers want to sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon, with the Israel international’s valuation believed to be £7m.

The London club are also interested in signing Man United defender Eric Bailly state Sky Sports and want to acquire his services on a season-long loan with the option to buy. In addition to this, Marco Silva’s side are in the market for a right-back too and are still waiting for an answer from Wolfsburg to their £8.6m bid for Kevin Mbabu reports Sky Sports.

This would be a great start to the transfer window for Fulham should all these come through the door as they bid to stay in the Premier League next season.