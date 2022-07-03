Man United consider transfer swoop for wonderkid after rave reports from Red Devils scouts

Manchester United scouts have reportedly been raving about Palmeiras wonderkid Gabriel Veron as he’s linked with a possible move to Old Trafford.

Available for as little as £10million, it seems Veron is emerging as a serious option for Man Utd, though they would likely loan him out straight away if they did get a deal done for him, according to the Daily Mirror.

Veron looks a huge prospect, with the 19-year-old wowing Red Devils scouts in recent times, and it would be intriguing to see if he could make the step up to playing in Europe.

The Mirror name Sporting Lisbon as a potential destination if Veron were to join United and then go out on loan, and that could end up being a smart move.

Veron is probably not yet ready to go straight into the first-team at MUFC, but a year at somewhere like Sporting could be the ideal next step in his development.

For now, however, United’s priority probably needs to be bigger names who can immediately improve this struggling squad and give Erik ten Hag the best hope of making a strong start to life as manager.