Arsenal & Man United set for battle over £40million attacker transfer

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly set to battle for the potential transfer of Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry.

Both clubs could do with making changes in attack this summer, and it seems Gnabry is emerging as a top target for both teams as he heads into the final year of his contract with Bayern.

According to the Daily Star, that could mean the Germany international is available for a cut-price £40million, with Arsenal and Man Utd hoping to lure him back to the Premier League.

Gnabry had a spell at Arsenal as a youngster earlier in his career, but he never got much playing time and also notably had an underwhelming spell on loan at West Brom.

Since then, however, Gnabry has revived his career in the Bundesliga, becoming a star player for Bayern, as well as for his country.

The 26-year-old could be ideal to give Arsenal an upgrade on Nicolas Pepe, while United need more quality up front after becoming overly reliant on the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial going backwards, while even Jadon Sancho has proven a little underwhelming at Old Trafford so far.