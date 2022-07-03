Arsenal make contact over bargain transfer of experienced Spaniard

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo and have already made contact over the possible move.

Grimaldo could be available on the cheap this summer as he is in the final year of his contract, and this seems to have sparked the attention of Arsenal.

According to the print edition of Record, as translated by Sport Witness, the Gunners have enquired about signing the 26-year-old Spaniard, who could move for around €8million.

Grimaldo has impressed for much of his career with Benfica, gaining experience in both the Champions League and the Europa League.

One imagines he could surely have a positive impact at Arsenal, though Mikel Arteta already has options at left-back.

Kieran Tierney is a fine player but has had injury problems in his time at the Emirates Stadium, while Nuno Tavares joined last year, though without making a particularly good first impression.

There could be room for Grimaldo as well, and it’s surely going to be tempting to bring in this proven player on the cheap.