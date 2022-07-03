Tottenham are reportedly one of the clubs in the running to seal the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie.

The 20-year-old looks a hugely promising young player who could be a solid signing for Spurs, though other top clubs also seem to have their eye on him.

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham are alongside AC Milan and Roma as possible contenders to sign Hincapie, who could cost between €25-30million.

Hincapie looks like he’d end up being a bargain for that kind of price, and he’d add to the long list of other fine signings made by Spurs in this transfer window.

After Antonio Conte performed miracles to guide Spurs into fourth place, he now looks set to have an even better squad to work with next season.

Big names such as Richarlison, Yves Bissouma and Ivan Perisic have joined THFC this summer, and a quality young player like Hincapie would be another smart piece of business for the north London giants.