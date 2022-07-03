Juventus star who once rejected Moyes now on verge of joining West Ham

West Ham are reportedly closing in on another major signing following the recent deal for Nayef Aguerd.

According to reports from Sky Sports, the Hammers are on the brink of completing a deal for Juventus ace Luca Pellegrini.

The 23-year-old left-back reportedly rejected David Moyes in the past, but it seems he’s finally set to get his man.

Pellegrini hasn’t been a regular for Juve, but he’s had some decent loan spells away from the club and has managed to earn one cap for the Italian national team.

It’s anticipated that Pellegrini would likely join West Ham to serve as a backup or rotation player, with Aaron Cresswell remaining the clear first choice at left-back for Moyes’ side.

