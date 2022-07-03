Latest reports suggest that West Ham remain the favourites to seal the transfer of free agent Jesse Lingard this summer.

Lingard left Manchester United at the end of his contract, and has been linked with several clubs both in the Premier League and abroad.

There has been strong interest from Tottenham and Everton, while there was also speculation about interest from the likes of AC Milan.

Now, however, talkSPORT claim that West Ham are still very much Lingard’s first preference, with a return to the London Stadium looking likely.

The England international had a superbly successful loan spell with the Hammers in 2020/21, and it’s slightly surprising he didn’t make his move permanent that summer.

Lingard ended up staying at United for one more year but is now free to move on, and it looks like West Ham fans can expect a return soon.