New Liverpool signing officially unveiled as club reveal shirt number

Liverpool have officially announced the signing of Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

The Portugal Under-21 international shone in the Championship last season to help Marco Silva’s side to promotion to the Premier League, and he’s now set to continue his career at Anfield.

Carvalho’s transfer to Liverpool has been known about for some time, but he’s finally been officially unveiled by the Reds, who have also announced that the young forward will take the number 28 shirt next season…

See here for a report on Liverpool’s official site on Carvalho getting the number 28, while the player himself also discussed what fans can expect from him.

The 19-year-old looks a hugely promising talent, and he says he should fit in well to Jurgen Klopp’s style of play as it’s similar to how he played in Silva’s side at Craven Cottage.

When asked about what kind of player he is and how he could fit in at LFC, Carvalho told their official site: “Marco Silva, the way he plays football and made us play football, is more like attacking football and getting goals, which is similar to how Liverpool play, which is to score goals and dominate games.

“That’s what I’m here to do, to be able to help the team with my assists, creativity and goals. I’m looking forward to it.”