Liverpool journalist says two players are set to be offered new contracts

Liverpool will offer both Joe Gomez and Naby Keita new contracts ahead of the new season and the club are hoping that both stay on Merseyside for the foreseeable future.

Last season was a difficult one for Gomez as the centre-back returned from the serious knee injury he picked up during the campaign before. The 25-year-old, who was once a starter at Liverpool, fell down the pecking order to become Jurgen Klopp’s fourth-choice centre-back and wants to play more regularly states The Athletic’s James Pearce but it would take a big offer for the Reds to even consider selling him.

Therefore, Liverpool hopes Gomez will stay and sign a new contract as the 25-year-old’s current deal runs out in 2024.

An area of concern for Liverpool going into next season is the midfield as Klopp doesn’t have the strength in depth he would like. The Reds never replace Gini Wijnaldum when the Dutchman left last summer and although expected to stay, the Merseyside club won’t stand in Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s way if they receive an acceptable offer and he decides he wants to move on in search of regular game time elsewhere. The 28-year-old, who has a year left on his contract, is valued at around £10 million reports James Pearce.

Therefore, Liverpool are looking to get Naby Keita tied down to a new contract and talks are ongoing states the Liverpool journalist. The 27-year-old made 40 appearances in all competitions last season and performed admirably when called upon during the campaign. The Guinea international is a player Klopp likes and the Reds can’t afford to lose another player from the middle of the park.