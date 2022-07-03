Liverpool star to meet with club to discuss future amid Juventus links

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is set to meet with the club to discuss his future amid links to Juventus.

Firmino played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s success in recent years, with himself, Sadio Mane, and Mohamed Salah becoming a formidable attacking trio.

The Brazilian is out of contract next summer, so Liverpool could consider selling him this summer. A similar situation happened with Mane recently, with Liverpool selling the winger to Bayern Munich.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool are set to hold talks with Firmino regarding his future, with Juventus linked with making a move for the striker.

The report claims Liverpool could consider selling the Brazilian this summer, with the striker now into his thirties and with little time left on his current deal.

With Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz recently brought into the club, Firmino may see his game time reduced. Liverpool are targeting younger talent in their recruitment recently, so it could be the right time to move Firmino on.

If Firmino does leave, it shouldn’t affect Liverpool too much, with Nunez coming in and Jota able to operate in a false nine role, then selling him if the right fee is offered wouldn’t be terrible business.

  1. Shouldn’t affect Liverpool too much? You must be trying to be controversial. He is a unique player. A player who can play a number of positions with a great read of the game and technical ability on a par with the best. He has been an integral part of the squad and will continue to be so. He is loved at Anfield.

