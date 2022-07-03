Possible future Liverpool transfer target likes Fabio Carvalho Instagram post

Liverpool fans may be intrigued to see some of the Instagram activity from Borussia Dortmund and England wonderkid Jude Bellingham today.

The 19-year-old is one of the most exciting young talents in world football, and Fabrizio Romano recently wrote in his CaughtOffside column that Liverpool are likely to be interested in him next summer, though a transfer is not possible this year.

Still, maybe Bellingham is already keeping a close eye on goings-on at Anfield, with the Dortmund midfielder catching the eye by liking Fabio Carvalho’s Instagram post today…

Bellingham may just be supporting a fellow pro, but it seems intriguing that he kept an eye on this deal in particular.

Liverpool fans will hope this is a sign of Bellingham flirting with the Merseyside giants ahead of a possible future transfer, though it will surely still be some time before we know for sure.

In a year’s time it could certainly be a good move for LFC to make a signing like Bellingham to come in as a long-term replacement for Jordan Henderson and others.