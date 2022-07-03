Medicals scheduled: Man United transfer target flying to England today

Manchester United are closing in on a transfer deal for Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia.

CaughtOffside reported on Malacia looking set for Man Utd earlier this week, and now there’s been an update on the young Dutchman’s situation.

See below as Fabrizio Romano has tweeted the latest on Malacia’s move to Old Trafford, with medical tests now scheduled for the 22-year-old, who is flying to England later today to finalise his move…

Manchester United have contracts already signed with Feyenoord for Tyrell Malacia deal, waiting for player to fly to England today afternoon and undergo first part of medical tests ? #MUFC Second part of medicals scheduled on Monday morning then first signing will be official. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2022

Malacia looks a terrific prospect who could challenge for a first-team place, with Alex Telles looking a likely candidate to make way at left-back this summer.

Sources told CaughtOffside that new MUFC manager Erik ten Hag is a big fan of Malacia, who he’ll know well from his time in the Eredivisie.

United have had a quiet summer so far, but this looks a smart piece of business if it goes through as expected.

Still, fans will be hoping to see further signings in midfield and attack in the near future if Ten Hag is to really have a chance of getting this team back into the top four.