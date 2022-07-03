Alex Telles’ future at Manchester United is reportedly in doubt as details emerge of a training ground row from last season.

Man Utd are closing in on the signing of young Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia, which could spell the end for Telles at Old Trafford, CaughtOffside reported earlier this week.

There’s now further information on Telles’ struggles at Man Utd, with the Daily Mirror reporting that he was involved in a training ground bust-up with youngster Hannibal Mejbri last season.

The report states that the Red Devils were keen to play down this incident and not reveal the players involved, but it seems to be out in the open now.

Telles has struggled to impress for much of his time at United, so it’s not too surprising that new manager Erik ten Hag is seemingly looking to replace the Brazilian.

Malacia looks a big prospect after impressing in the Eredivisie, while MUFC also have Luke Shaw at left-back, so there’s likely to be little room for Telles in the near future.