Manchester United have been told they got “played” with last summer’s Cristiano Ronaldo transfer deal and that they need to get rid of the Portugal international as soon as possible.

Ronaldo made an emotional return to Man Utd last summer as he departed Juventus, but he’s endured a frustrating second spell at Old Trafford.

United are not the club they were during the Sir Alex Ferguson era, when Ronaldo first played for them, and even though his form was good last season, the team struggled as a whole and only finished sixth in the Premier League.

Still, Oliver Holt believes the Ronaldo signing was never right for the Red Devils at this stage…

United should put Ronaldo on a plane to wherever he wants to go and get rid as soon as they can. They should never have resigned him in the first place. United got played. Simple as that. — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) July 2, 2022

Ronaldo will turn 38 next season, so it perhaps wasn’t the most thought-out deal, and it’s also not surprising that they’re now struggling to keep the player happy.

A big name like Ronaldo will want to be playing in the Champions League, especially as he might not have that much longer left at the very highest level.

It’s surely best for all involved if the former Real Madrid now moves on.