Manchester City
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has told his agent to organise a move to Barcelona this summer.

Silva has become a vital player in Pep Guardiola’s system over the last few years. Last season the Portuguese star really kicked on, but it now appears he’s looking for a move away from Manchester City.

That’s according to SPORT, who claim Silva has told his agent he wants a move to Spanish giants Barcelona. The report claims Manchester City would demand around €100m for their midfielder, which is understandable after the impact he had last season.

The 27-year-old made it into the PFA Team of the Year last season, playing a pivotal role in helping Manchester City win the league.

Barcelona are reportedly planning on only paying €40m to sign Silva, which seems highly unlikely for a player of his calibre.

If Silva wants the move, Guardiola won’t want to force him to stay at the club. With the financial backing Manchester City have, and their ability to attract world-class players, they won’t find it difficult to replace Silva.

