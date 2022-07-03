Marcus Rashford has opened up on a tough start to life under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Rashford has endured a difficult time at Manchester United in the last few years, coming under immense criticism and has recently found himself omitted from the England squad.

The upcoming season is huge for Rashford, especially if he wants to give himself a fighting chance of making the England squad ahead of the World Cup at the end of the year.

Rashford has now opened up about a tough start to life under Erik ten Hag due to the demands he places on his players.

“For me it’s just fresh ideas, fresh tactics and a new personality,” said Rashford, speaking to Manchester United TV.

Ten Hag has established himself as a tactically astute manager during his time at Ajax, and it will be interesting to see if he can transfer that to one of the toughest leagues in the world.

“Don’t get me wrong it’s been tough but we have all enjoyed the training sessions,” added Rashford.

Footballers are all exceptional athletes who have consistently worked hard to get where they are today. Ten Hag coming in and attempting to toughen up the Manchester United squad and putting them through their paces doesn’t appear to be a negative for the players, who will all be wanting to push themselves to ensure they have a successful season.