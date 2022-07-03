Mohamed Salah THREATENED Liverpool with transfer to PL rivals before signing new deal

Mohamed Salah reportedly made it clear to Liverpool that he’d be ready to seal a shock transfer to one of their major Premier League rivals if they didn’t meet his wage demands.

The Egypt international has just committed his future to the Reds with a bumper new contract making him the club’s highest ever earner on wages close to £400,000 a week.

Still, Liverpool were left with little choice as Salah was supposedly adamant he could quit Anfield for rivals Chelsea on a free in a year’s time.

Reports state Salah seriously flirted with a return to Stamford Bridge, and this prompted Liverpool to pay up to prevent that nightmare scenario from happening.

Salah had a brief spell at Chelsea as a youngster, but he didn’t get much playing time for the Blues before reviving his career in Serie A later on.

This then earned him a move to Liverpool in 2017, and the rest is history.

LFC fans will be relieved their club were able to prevent their star player leaving for another Premier League side.