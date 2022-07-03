Monaco interested in signing €20m West Ham target

Monaco have become the main candidate to sign Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla this summer. 

Seville are said to have been looking to sell the striker for some time now and want to sell the 25-year-old in order to sign new players ahead of the new campaign.

The striker didn’t have his best campaign last season and scored just five goals in 29 matches but his campaign was disrupted heavily by injuries. The year before was one of the best for the Moroccan in which he scored 18 goals in 38 La Liga matches and showed the qualities which interest the clubs currently chasing him.

En-Nesyri is wanted by Monaco
Apart from Monaco, West Ham are said to be the club that have shown the most interest in the striker to date reports Todofichajes. The Hammers have been in the market for a forward all summer and are currently been linked to a few targets which includes En-Nesyri.

Monaco have already presented the Andalusians with an offer of €20M to buy the Moroccan states Todofichajes and whether West Ham comes in to match that or better it remains to be seen.

