More bad news arises for Man United in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong

The bad news keeps coming for Manchester United at the moment as a Spanish journalist gives a key update on the Premier League side’s pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta stated yesterday that the Catalan club have no intention of selling the Dutch midfielder and stated in full via Fabrizio Romano: “There are many clubs that want him, not just Man United. We have no intention of selling him, he wants to stay”.

“I’m going to do everything to keep Frenkie, but there’s also a salary issue and that would have to be adjusted.”

Now Marca journalist, Luis Rojo, has stated that Barcelona will not sell De Jong this summer if he agrees to lower his wages considerably as the La Liga giants try to work around their financial problems.

De Jong is Manchester United’s primary target this summer and the two clubs are reportedly close to agreeing on a fee for the midfielder, which will be an initial €65m with €20m in add-ons reports Fabrizio Romano.

This would be a big blow to Erik ten Hag should Man United miss out on the 25-year-old and it comes just a day after Cristiano Ronaldo aired his intentions to leave the Red Devils this summer. One of the reasons being cited for his unhappiness is the lack of activity from the Manchester club in the transfer market and this will add to the Portugal international frustrations.

Aside from this, Man United have put a lot of time and effort into recruiting the Barca star and whether they have backups lined up is unclear as of now. The Premier League side will do their best to bring the Dutch international to Old Trafford but the news at present is bleak.