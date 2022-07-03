More conflicting reports in West Ham’s hunt for La Liga star

West Ham are closing in on a deal for Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma as reports about the striker’s move to London conflict with each other over the last few days.

The Mirror are reporting that West Ham are looking to bring the former Bournemouth star back to English football in a transfer that could be worth around £38.5m. Personal terms are said to be wrapped up with the Dutchman and the move could be fully completed by next week states the report.

Personal terms were said to be the stumbling block for the deal, but that no longer appears to be the case.

There are conflicting updates to this report from Daily Express journalist, Ryan Taylor, who states that there is no truth in claims that Danjuma has agreed personal terms with West Ham. The journalist continues by saying that a deal is totally off the cards and is not happening which lines up with other reports this week.

This deal seems to be in limbo at the moment as all the reports suggest that it is still complicated. Should West Ham sign the forward it would be a great signing following the year the 25-year-old has just had in Spain.

Danjuma scored 16 goals and assisted a further four across 34 matches in all competitions last season for the Yellow Submarine and played a big role in the club’s run to the Champions League semi-finals. West Ham are in need of another goalscorer ahead of next season and the Dutch international can provide just that.