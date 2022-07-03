Newcastle have had a bid rejected for Arsenal and Chelsea transfer target, Raphinha, with the Brazilian set to move to Barcelona.

There’s been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Raphinha this summer, with the Brazilian looking for a move following Leeds’ disappointing season. The Yorkshire club beat the drop on the final day, and one of their star players looks set to leave in the coming weeks.

According to journalist Gerard Moreno, Barcelona and Leeds are close to agreeing a deal for Raphinha, as seen in the tweet below.

? Barça y Leeds, apunto de cerrar el acuerdo por Raphinha. El Barça ofrece cifra alrededor de 60M ? ?? Barça y Raphinha han acordado un sueldo de 6M netos por temporada. ? En los últimos días, el jugador rechazó una oferta del Newcastle https://t.co/hb5hhK87OW pic.twitter.com/L4uVRrQto8 — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) July 1, 2022

Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside that Arsenal and Chelsea were both also interested in Raphinha. The Premier League duo do now appear to be pursuing other targets.

The fee is believed to be in the region of €60m, and Moreno has claimed that Newcastle madlast-ditchitch attempt to sign him.

Unfortunately for them, Raphinha appears to have his heart set on a Barcelona move, and with Newcastle unable to offer European football as it stands, they may find it difficult to attract this calibre of player.

Of course, Newcastle can offer a monumental salary to players, but not every player is solely focused on money, and would prefer a move to a club playing in Europe, even if it’s for less money.