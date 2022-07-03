‘Not happening’ – PIF won’t pay transfer for Brazil star

Neymar has been linked with a move to Newcastle recently, and former goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has had his say on the potential transfer.

According to 90min, Newcastle, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City have been offered the chance to sign Neymar this summer, with the Brazilian looking to leave the club.

Former goalkeeper Hislop has spoken out on the potential transfer to Newcastle.

“I don’t see that happening. I understand the link given the new ownership at Newcastle United and the speculation that came with that new ownership. But as I keep pointing out, I was there back in May and there is nothing and no-one at the club that the new owners are going to be spending the kind of money it would take to bring Neymar in,” said Hislop, speaking to ESPN.

Neymar is used to playing Champions League football, so a move to Newcastle now seems unlikely for multiple reasons.