Nottingham Forest agree deal for surprise transfer move

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Burnley goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey as Brice Samba looks set to leave the English club.

The Congolese goalkeeper has been linked with a move away from Forest all summer and is edging closer to a move to Lens, with the French club said to be nearing an agreement with the Premier League club for his transfer.

According to L’Equipe via Nottingham Forest News, the Ligue 1 outfit are set to fork out £4.5m for the goalkeeper’s signature in the coming days, who has already been replaced by Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has joined Forest on loan ahead of next season but many didn’t see the club signing another keeper during this transfer window.

According to Football Insider, that goalkeeper will be Wayne Hennessey, who Forest have secured a full agreement for. The 35-year-old will be Henderson’s back up for next season in the Premier League and that experience of playing in England’s top flight for years could be useful.

The ex-Crystal Palace shot-stopper has made 183 Premier League appearances over the course of his career and has kept clean sheets in 37 of those matches.