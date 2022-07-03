CL giants close to completing signings of two former Manchester United players

Juventus are reportedly close to completing free transfer deals for Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria.

Both players could join Juve next week, according to Fabrizio Romano, with Pogba a free agent after his contract at Manchester United expired, while Di Maria is also out of contract after running down his deal at Paris Saint-Germain.

Pogba and Di Maria could be exciting arrivals in Turin, though Pogba has just endured a difficult spell at Man Utd, while Di Maria also struggled at Old Trafford a few years ago.

The Argentine was one of a number of big-name flops at United, but he managed to revive his career at PSG, and now Pogba will hope to do the same alongside him at Juventus.

It’s been a difficult couple of years for Juventus, who were dominant in Serie A until going downhill a little in the last two years, with Inter Milan and AC Milan winning the last two titles.

Massimiliano Allegri will no doubt be hoping that big names like Pogba and Di Maria can help reverse the club’s fortunes.