President of Neymar’s former club says he will try to sign superstar

The future of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar is up in the air at present as the French club are open to selling the forward this summer.

It has been circulating over recent weeks that PSG would be willing to sell Neymar during the summer transfer window if an acceptable bid is lodged but the Brazil international preferably does not want to leave according to GOAL. However, Neymar is now said to be weighing up a move away from Paris due to not feeling loved by the club reports RMC Sport.

As a result, Santos president Andres Rueda has stated that he will try and bring the superstar home to Brazil, telling Radio Guaruja: “I often talk to Neymar’s father. It is a dream. My obligation is to at least try.”

Santos' president wants to bring Neymar home ?? pic.twitter.com/hlzzhzPEuV — GOAL (@goal) July 3, 2022

Neymar started his professional career with Santos back in 2009 and went on to win many trophies with the club including the Copa Libertadores in 2011. The Brazil international played 177 times for the Brazilain club and scored 107 goals during his four years with the club but whether a return is affordable for Santos remains to be seen.

The 30-year-old signed a new contract at the Parc des Princes last year and earns an estimated €43m annually with bonuses at the French club states 90min. That contract expires in 2027 after a clause was triggered on Friday that extended the original deal set to end in 2025 by two more years.