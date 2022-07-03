Leeds United star Raphinha wants a transfer to Barcelona, according to the Catalan giants’ president Joan Laporta.

Raphinha is also wanted by Chelsea and Arsenal, but it seems Laporta may be hinting that his club are in a stronger position as they are the Brazil international’s preferred destination.

See quotes below from Laporta, who has also revealed that Barca have held talks with Leeds about signing Raphinha, though other offers also seem to have come in for the former Rennes man…

Raphinha could be a terrific signing for Barcelona at the moment, with the club in need of a bit more spark up front after last summer’s departure of Lionel Messi, while the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann are among recent signings who’ve struggled at the Nou Camp.

Chelsea also look in need of a talent like Raphinha, however, with the 25-year-old looking ideal to come in as an upgrade on flops like Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.