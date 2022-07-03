Poll: Should Manchester United keep top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo or embrace a fresh start?

Manchester United face a difficult decision this summer as Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants out of Old Trafford just one year after his emotional transfer back to the club from Juventus.

The Portugal international enjoyed some strong form back at Man Utd, scoring an impressive 24 goals in all competitions, though the club as a whole suffered a nightmarish campaign in which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked and interim boss Ralf Rangnick failed to do much better.

The Red Devils finished 6th in the Premier League, and now BBC Sport claim Ronaldo is not too enthused by the idea of playing in the Europa League next season.

United fans are sure to be split on this issue – should they be keeping an unhappy 37-year-old who probably isn’t that well suited to Erik ten Hag’s style of play? Or is it still worth doing whatever it takes to keep this club legend, who was still their top scorer and probably their best player for much of last season?

BBC Sport’s report states that United insist the former Real Madrid man is not for sale, but it could be that there will be offers that are considered too good for MUFC to turn down, considering the player’s age.

It could also mean a fresh opportunity for Ten Hag to rebuild this side and look to the future instead of focusing more on the club’s past, while Ronaldo could also get his wish and carry on playing at the very highest level as he looks to make the most of the final few years of his career.

What should United do here? Vote in the poll below and tell us your thoughts in the comments!

