Southampton have reached a full agreement to sign Manchester City youngster Romeo Lavia.

Lavia is yet to make a Premier League appearance for Manchester City, and with their immense transfer budget, Pep Guardiola is constantly looking to improve his first-team squad.

The Belgian youth international was always going to struggle to break into the Manchester City side, and at 18 years old, he’s reportedly decided to move on.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, who claims Southampton have reached full agreement to sign Lavia for a fee of around £10m.

Southampton’s recent recruitment strategy has shown they are willing to target young players and offer them first-team opportunities. The most obvious example is Valentino Livramento, who signed from Chelsea after failing to make a first-team appearance and quickly became a key player at Southampton.

Manchester City may have found it difficult to turn down a bid of £10m for a player who won’t affect their current first-team, and with a buy-back clause inserted in the contract, if the goes on to become an elite player they can bring him back to Manchester with ease.