Surprise club register interest in Cristiano Ronaldo

Porto have registered their interest in signing Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo after the superstar informed United he wants to leave the club.

A recruitment source has told Football Insider that Porto have enquired about Ronaldo’s situation as they look to lure him back to his homeland but face competition from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The Portuguese outfit follow Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Napoli in showing an interest in the 37-year-old reports The Athletic but whether the striker can get his move away from Old Trafford this summer remains to be seen.

The Portugal international has left his request a bit late in the window as the Manchester club are set to jet off for their pre-season tour next week. United will want their striker on the plane and it will be a hard task to replace him.

Ronaldo believes he has three or four years left at the highest level of the game states the Times and wants to spend that with a team that is competitive in the Champions League, which is being cited as the main reason for his decision to want to leave Old Trafford.

Porto will compete in next season’s tournament after winning the 2021-22 title in Portugal but whether or not they have a chance of recruiting the 37-year-old will be revealed in due time.