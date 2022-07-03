Three clubs have been named as showing an interest in Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has reportedly asked Manchester United to allow him to leave the club, according to The Athletic. The Portuguese superstar has spent the majority of his career winning trophies, and Manchester United endured a difficult season upon his return to the club.

The report has claimed that Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Napoli are showing an interest in the 37-year-old.

The issue may be that many clubs won’t want to pay the astronomical salary he is likely to demand. At his age, Ronaldo won’t be able to compete at the top level for too much longer.

The report also claims that Manchester United do not want to sell their forward, so it’s likely to take a huge fee to prise him away from the club. Any club that is looking to buy Ronaldo are unlikely to ever be able to sell on the veteran striker.

The influence of Ronaldo can’t be understated, so keeping him at the club if he doesn’t want to be there could be detrimental to the Manchester United dressing room.