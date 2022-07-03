Three of the traditional Premier League big six are set to battle it out for Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez.

Gimenez has spent nine seasons at Atletico Madrid, and has made 78 appearances for his country at the age of 27. The Uruguayan has shown immense loyalty to the Spanish club since joining from Danubio, but his head may be turned when hearing about the clubs interested in acquiring his services.

According to Uruguayan outlet Tenfield, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Chelsea are all interested in signing Gimenez this summer.

It’s no surprise to see all three of the aforementioned clubs showing an interest in a defender this summer. Manchester United endured an extremely disappointing season, conceding a record number of goals in the Premier League for the club.

Chelsea have lost two central defenders already, in Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, so defensive reinforcements will be high on Thomas Tuchel’s priority list.

Tottenham, despite enjoying a resurgence under Antonio Conte, will be looking to improve their defence this summer. Ben Davies and Eric Dier picked up some consistent form during the second half of the season, but they could be looking to upgrade the pair, especially after qualifying for the Champions League.