Tottenham are readying a £30m offer to sign Everton winger Anthony Gordon.

Gordon emerged as a key player for Everton last season, playing a pivotal role in helping the club stay in the Premier League. Despite lacking in terms of goal contributions, his work rate and determination was enough to make him a fan favourite.

Tottenham recently signed Richarlison from Everton, taking advantage of their dreadful financial situation. According to the Sunday Mirror (via HITC), Tottenham are planning a £20m offer for Gordon, whilst also writing off any appearance-based add-ons inserted in the deal to take Dele Alli to Goodison Park.

With Everton forced to pay Tottenham £10m when Alli makes 20 appearances for the club, the fee would essentially be around £30m.

The chances of Everton wanting to sell one of their academy products seems slim, considering they’ve already lost one of their key players.

However, considering every penny would be pure profit due to him coming through the academy, a sale would do wonders for Everton’s Financial Fair Play issues. Seeing Gordon leave Everton would be devastating for fans at Goodison Park, but an offer from a Champions League club isn’t easy to turn down.