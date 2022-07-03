Tuchel open to letting Chelsea winger go with Italian side interested

AC Milan and Chelsea will be in direct contact over a deal for Hakim Ziyech soon as it looks like the winger is set to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Negotiations between the pair started two weeks ago reports Fabrizio Romano and are still ongoing to try and agree a fee for the Moroccan. According to Todofichajes, the fee for the 29-year-old is reported to be €35m which Chelsea will use towards signing a new winger of their own this summer.

Tuchel is said to be open to letting Ziyech go with the intention of signing a player to replace him and the 29-year-old is happy to join Milan this summer states Romano.

Chelsea have been linked with deals for both Raheem Sterling and Raphinha so far this window and it is likely that they will get one of them, therefore, room needs to be created before the new arrival shows up at Stamford Bridge.

Should Ziyech leave, he would do so after two years in London. The winger has played 46 times for Chelsea in the Premier League and scored six goals and assisted a further six but never really got going for the Blues during his time with the club. The Moroccan showed flashes of brilliance during the two years which he will hope to showcase more consistently in Milan.