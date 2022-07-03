Bundesliga star has decided he wants to join Leeds United

RB Leipzig star Tyler Adams has reportedly decided he wants a loan move to Leeds United.

The 23-year-old, who can operate in several roles in defence or midfield, has already held talks with Whites manager Jesse Marsch.

It makes sense that the USA international is keen to link up with his fellow American, who is said to be eager to bring in another midfielder this summer despite already signing Marc Roca, as per journalist Ben Jacobs in the tweet below…

Everton are also among Adams’ admirers, while he’s also been linked with Arsenal in the past.

If Leeds get this done it could be a superb piece of business to help them strengthen despite the blow of Kalvin Phillips’ imminent move to Manchester City.