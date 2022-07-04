AC Milan make €20m bid for forward wanted by Premier League clubs

AC Milan have made an opening bid for Club Brugge forward Charles De Ketelaere who is also being chased by Premier League clubs.

The Rossoneri’s first offer to the Belgian side is reportedly €20m plus bonuses, states transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, but at the moment Club Brugge are said to be demanding a much higher fee.

The forward is also wanted by both Leeds United and Leicester City, with the latter said to have tracked the forward for months reports 90min. The Foxes are confident in signing De Ketelaere this summer but are yet to bid for the young Belgian, which is also the same for Leeds.

Milan were reportedly leading the race for the Belgian’s signature before the opening bid was made, reports The Athletic, which poses a problem for both Premier League clubs considering the presence of the Italian champions in the Champions League next season but whether that is a deciding factor for the 21-year-old remains to be seen.

De Ketelaere has established himself as one of Europe’s brightest young talents in recent years, registering 18 goals and ten assists in all competitions last season. Club Brugge are reportedly holding out for €40m for the 21-year-old reports 90min, which Milan are a long way off, but Leicester and Leeds are still to make their moves.