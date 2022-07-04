Another Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of sex crime

A Premier League footballer has been arrested in North London on suspicion of rape.

The player is said to be in his late 20s and is currently in custody being questioned over an alleged attack which is said to have taken place towards the end of June reports the Daily Mail. The identity of the footballer cannot be revealed for legal reasons at present but more information is likely to surface over the coming days and weeks.

This is yet another sex crime allegation attached to a Premier League footballer in recent times after Mason Greenwood and Yves Bissouma were arrested over the last year. The Man United star is still on bail for his alleged rape crime, whilst the new Spurs man has been cleared of any wrongdoing in his sexual assault case reports talkSPORT.

The Metropolitan Police released a statement with regards to the incident, which said via the Daily Mail: “On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police.

“It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On 4 July, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody where he remains.

“Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”

Whether the player will be available for the new season remains unknown, with the footballer also said to be participating in this year’s World Cup, which could now be in jeopardy following these allegations.