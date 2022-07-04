Fabrizio Romano reveals three clubs tried to hijack Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal transfer

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that three clubs tried to hijack Gabriel Jesus’ transfer to Arsenal late on.

The Brazil international’s move from Manchester City to Arsenal was officially confirmed earlier this morning, but it seems the Gunners faced some competition for his signature.

See below as Romano has tweeted that three other clubs wanted to derail Jesus’ move to the Emirates Stadium, though he always seemed to have his heart set on the move to north London…

Three clubs tried to hijack Gabriel Jesus deal until Sunday, June 26… but he always wanted Arsenal as priority. Now it’s finally official and confirmed. ???? #AFC Signed last week, delivered today. £45m to Man City. Contract until June 2027. pic.twitter.com/DeOrRqn6IO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2022

It’s not entirely clear which clubs also tried to sign Jesus, but Romano has previously written exclusively for CaughtOffside about interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Romano hasn’t stated if these clubs came back in for the 25-year-old, but it wouldn’t be too surprising if Chelsea in particular were keen to try to sign him due to their need for a new striker after Romelu Lukaku’s poor form, which has led to him returning to Inter Milan on loan.