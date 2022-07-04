Gabriel Jesus explains how “intelligent” Mikel Arteta was key to Arsenal transfer

Arsenal’s new signing Gabriel Jesus has spoken about the influence of manager Mikel Arteta, having previously played under him when he was on Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City.

Jesus’ move from Man City to Arsenal was officially confirmed today, and the Brazil international looks an ideal purchase to help the Gunners improve after narrowly missing out on a place in the top four last season.

Arteta’s side lost a major source of goals when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left for Barcelona in January, while Alexandre Lacazette also recently left this summer after coming to the end of his contract.

That makes Jesus an important signing, and it looks like the 25-year-old is also happy to be making the move to the Emirates Stadium to link up with Arteta again.

Speaking to Arsenal.com, Jesus said: “We spoke a couple of times about the club, the players, the project and the future. I believe 100 per cent in Mikel. I had a very good time with him before, he’s a very good guy and a very good coach as well.

“He helped me a lot [at Manchester City]. We would always stick together after the training sessions and do some finishing or something. He’s a very intelligent guy and was an amazing player, so if he knows something he can teach me or the young players.”

Gooners will hope Arteta’s connection with their new signing can make this deal a successful one, though it will be a big challenge and a different kind of role for Jesus at Arsenal after mainly being a squad player in a world class City team.