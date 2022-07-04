Arsenal have set a €40m asking price for Gabriel Magalhaes amid reports that Juventus are interested in signing the defender.

Gabriel played a pivotal role in helping Arsenal qualify for European football last season. Only Bukayo Saka started more Premier League games than the Brazilian, so there’s no doubt it would be difficult to replace the 24-year-old.

However, with William Saliba returning from a loan spell at Marseille, Gabriel could now be available for the right price.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), Juventus are making Gabriel their number one priority if they sell Matthijs de Ligt this summer. Arsenal are reportedly asking for around €40m for the defender, but their ideal situation would be to keep hold of him for next season.

If Saliba can come in and immediately adapt to Premier League football, then cashing in on Gabriel and making a profit wouldn’t be the worst idea. Saliba dominated the French league last season at 21 years old, and earned himself a call-up the to French national team.

The young defender wasn’t given a chance at Arsenal initially, but there’s a good chance he could breakthrough into the first team next season.