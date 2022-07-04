Attacker now on verge of leaving West Ham

West Ham youngster Armstrong Okoflex is now on the verge of leaving the club.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim Okoflex will be sent out on loan this summer in order to gain first-team experience.

The 20-year-old is yet to cement a place in the West Ham first team, so gaining valuable experience elsewhere seems like a smart move.

With Michail Antonio struggling with injuries and reaching the latter stages of his career, you’d expect West Ham to be in the market for a striker this summer especially if they’re allowing youngsters to leave the club.