Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong is going to have to make a big decision this summer.

The midfielder has received heavy interest from Manchester United this summer, with Erik ten Hag pursuing a deal for his former Ajax midfielder.

De Jong seemingly has the chance to make the move to Old Trafford this summer, but he has spoken about his desire to stay where he is.

The Dutchman still feels he has plenty to prove at Camp Nou and is enjoying life in Catalonia.

But a stay would come at a cost to the midfielder, according to Sport, who say Barcelona have issued an ultimatum of sorts to de Jong.

The Catalan giants are said to have told de Jong he must reduce his salary if he wants to stay at Camp Nou, otherwise he needs to join up with Old Trafford.

It’s clear Barca could do with the money United are offering for de Jong, but it seems they are still willing to keep the midfielder, as long as they can save on his salary.