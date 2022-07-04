Manchester United “ready” to make surprise signing to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United reportedly made an offer to seal the surprise transfer of Steven Bergwijn amid doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future.

The Portugal international has been linked with Chelsea and others in recent times, with Man Utd in need of signings in attack if their top scorer decides to move on.

According to surprise reports from Holland, it seems that Tottenham flop Bergwijn was identified as a target for the Red Devils in a potential £35million move.

Erik ten Hag perhaps knows Bergwijn well after coming up against him in the Eredivisie in the past, but it seems the player has opted to move to Ajax instead.

In truth, this is probably for the best for United, as Bergwijn is a long way off being up to the standard required to replace a big name like Ronaldo.

The 24-year-old looked a promising young talent during his days as a youngster at PSV, but he’s largely flopped in his time at Tottenham.