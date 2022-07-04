Chelsea could make a move for Bayern Munich star

Chelsea could make a move for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

Chelsea will be desperate for defensive reinforcements this summer after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. With little cover for Reece James, signing a defender capable of playing in the middle as well as on the right could be ideal.

One man who would tick both of those boxes would be Bayern Munich defender Pavard, and according to journalist Florian Plettenberg in the tweet below, Chelsea are a club showing an interest.

The report also claims that Bayern could allow the French international to leave this summer, with Atletico Madrid and Juventus also interested.

Pavard could be an ideal solution for Thomas Tuchel, especially as he will need multiple defensive reinforcements. After already losing two centre-backs and a lack of cover for James, Pavard could be a signing to provide an option in both areas.

Chelsea appear to be looking to spend big this summer, and there’s a good chance they could now compete with Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title.

