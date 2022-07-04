Chelsea are reportedly considering making a move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United endured a difficult season last campaign, failing to qualify for Champions League, and ending the season with no trophies. Ronaldo, a serial winner, naturally would have been devastated by the way things turned out upon his return to the club, and he’s reportedly considering his future.

That’s according to The Athletic, who also now claim that Chelsea are considering making a move for him this summer.

After the transfer of Romelu Lukaku turned out to be unsuccessful, with the Belgian now returning to Inter Milan on loan, Chelsea are left short of numbers in attack.

Ronaldo proved last year that he can still score goals at the top level, even in a struggling side, so he could slot into the Chelsea team with ease. Kai Havertz and Timo Werner have also shown signs of inconsistency up front, so a striker could be a priority this summer.

If Chelsea want to push Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title next season, a striker like Ronaldo could be the missing piece to achieve that.