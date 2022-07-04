Chelsea star Christian Pulisic is in no rush to leave Stamford Bridge despite being linked with a move to Juventus.

Pulisic has endured a difficult time at Chelsea so far, since joining from Borussia Dortmund. The American winger has failed to cement a regular place in the Chelsea team, and he could be on his way out the door this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Pulisic has been discussed by Chelsea and Juventus to be used in a potential swap deal with Matthijs de Ligt.

Understandably, Chelsea are desperate for defensive reinforcements this summer, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen joining Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

However, Pulisic is reportedly in no rush to leave the club this transfer window, so is unlikely to actively push a move away from the club.

With Chelsea pursuing De Ligt, if they’re keen to get their man then offering Pulisic might be their only way of convincing Juventus to allow a move to happen.

Pulisic may be forced into a move if Chelsea can’t guarantee him first-team football, especially with the new owners planning on spending big this summer.